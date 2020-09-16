I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
II Timothy 4:7 KJV
WATAUGA - Earline Proffitt, age 82, of Watauga, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Earline was born in Sullivan County, Tennessee to the late Elbert and Etta Cordelia Miller Cross. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lee Proffitt; three sisters, Lola Belle Reedy, Ina Curtis and Mary Craig; and four brothers, E.W. Cross, J.B. Cross, Joseph M. Cross and Phillip Cross.
Earline was a homemaker and was a devoted, honest, giving, caring and loving woman who was always thinking of others and had a huge and giving heart. She was a member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church long ago, but attended Mountain View Church of Christ when she was able. Earline enjoyed and took great pride in mowing and taking care of her lawn, her flowers and garden. She loved playing with her grandchildren, reading-especially westerns, mystery novels and romance, but most of all her Bible. She had a great knack for cooking and enjoyed feeding everyone and always took great strides to fix everyone’s favorites when they visited. Earline also loved animals.
Those left to cherish Earline’s precious memories include her daughter, Darlene Cunningham and husband Richard, of Watauga; a son, Stanley Proffitt and wife Tammy, also of Watauga; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one brother, Preston Cross, of Bluff City; and several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Peanut.
A service to celebrate Earline’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Nathan Jennings, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to service on Friday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Wesley Harrison, Devin Proffitt, Brandon Sanders, Ryan Cunningham, Joe Harrison and Thomas Proffitt. John Shepherd will serve as honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 1:00 PM on Saturday to go in procession.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks or facial coverings in public all visitors to the funeral home for services and/ or the graveside service are required to adhere to this mandate. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family. Earline and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.