JOHNSON CITY - Earl “Wayne” Edwards, 80, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Lee Nathaniel Edwards and Maudell Flanary Edwards. Mr. Edwards retired from Sprint after 43 ½ years. He was a member of Taylor United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jason DeWayne Edwards; special father and mother-in-law, Charles and Mamie Sutphin; brothers, Herman Edwards, Ronnie Edwards and Robert Edwards; brothers-in-law, Mark Beatty, Jim Sutphin, Raymond Sutphin, Bob Guinn, Bob Sutphin and George William Sutphin; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Edwards, Audene Edwards, Helen Guinn and Patsy Sutphin.
Survivors include his wife Betty Ann Sutphin Edwards of 59 years, they were married by the Reverend Mack Houston; brothers, Harold Edwards and wife, Marty of Johnson City and Ted Edwards and wife, Donna of Unicoi; a sister, Brenda Beatty of Erwin; brothers-in-law, Steve Sutphin (Janet Burgess) and Richard Sutphin; sisters-in-law, Joann Sutphin, Shirley Sutphin and Marsha Edwards; several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Per his request there will be no funeral service. Graveside services for Mr. Edwards will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Roselawn Memory Park, Johnson City with Rev. Mike Dickenson officiating. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. You may sign register book Friday from 9:00 AM until 1:30 PM at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Edwards family. 423-928-2245