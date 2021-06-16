PINEY FLATS - Earl Waymann Fortner, 81, of Piney Flats, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 14, 2021, peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with lung and brain cancer. He was a life-long native of Sullivan County. He was the son of the late Earl and Marie Cox-Fortner. Earl attended New Hope Church of Christ.
Earl was a faithful husband, devoted father, and a loving grandfather. He was very proud of his three children and two grandchildren whom he adored. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years of marriage, Carolyn Fortner; daughter, Lisa Fortner.
To cherish his memory, he leaves behind a daughter, Debbie Fortner; a son, Wayne Fortner; his grandchildren, Dustin and Brittney Fortner, and special cousins, Don Mottern and Betty McInturff.
Earl retired from Eastman Chemical after thirty years of service and also was a Farmer and great provider for his family.
A graveside service for Earl Fortner will be conducted at 11 am Friday, June 18, 2021, at Poplar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery, with Mr. Paul Peer, Minister officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be his grandson, Dustin Fortner. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Friday. The family will receive friends at his residence at other times.
Those who prefer, memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to New Hope Church of Christ, 4527 Bristol Hwy., Johnson City, Tennessee, 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.