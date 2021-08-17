ELIZABETHTON - Earl Stout, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Life Care Center of Gray. He was the son of William and Viola Stout. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Stout and Gene Stout; and a daughter, Linda Stout.
Earl is survived by his wife, Janice Stout, of the home; and a son, Darrell Stout, also of the home; and one brother, Jerry Stout and wife Mytoka of Elizabethton.
No formal visitation will be conducted at either the funeral home or the home. The graveside will be private at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Jerry Stout presiding.
The family would like express a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Life Care Center of Gray and the staff of Signature Health in Elizabethton for the care given to Earl during his illness.
