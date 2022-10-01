March 17, 1948 - August 12, 2022
Earl met his Savior face to face on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was a devoted Christian whose greatest desire in life was to see his family and friends follow Jesus Christ.
Earl was born in Huntington, West Virginia to Earl Lewis, Sr and Geneva Porter Lewis. He grew up in Dayton and New Carlisle, Ohio.
Graduating from Tecumseh High School in New Carlise he went on to graduate from Wright State University before entering the U.S. Army in 1971 where he served until 1973.
On June 30, 1973, he married Terry Oxidine. They were married for forty-nine years this past June. They lived in New Carlisle, Ohio for four years before moving to Terry's hometown of Johnson City, Tennessee where they lived for thirty years. They moved to The Woodlands, Texas in 2005.
Earl was employed by the Social Security Administration for over thirty years and after retirement he desired to stay active and became a part-time Park Ranger two days a week for The Woodlands Township. He was still actively employed when he passed away unexpectedly at his home. He enjoyed his work as a Park Ranger and the friends he met there.
Earl enjoyed life. On any given day you could find him fishing at the local lake. He liked vegetable gardening, taking daily walks with Terry, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He really enjoyed a good game of cards, playing electronic Scrabble and his Fantasy Baseball League for the past twenty-five years. Playing a game of golf with his brother, Dave, or friends was a special time for him. Earl loved baseball all his life and watching professional baseball games on TV with Terry was common during the baseball season. Earl and Terry had traveled to all fifty states and several foreign countries. One of his most favorite activities was playing his guitar and singing Christian songs which he viewed as his ministry to others. He liked to have others sing along with him.
Besides his parents those preceding him in death were his stepfather, Morrison Buckner, an infant sister, Leona Gayle Lewis, sister-in-law Jina ‘B’ Greer and husband Todd and sister-in-law Jana ‘A’ Buck.
Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Terry, and his much-loved children and grandchildren; daughter, Dani Johnson (Chuck) and grandchildren, Hayden and Brie Johnson; son, Sean Lewis (Katie) and grandson, Wesley Lewis. He is also survived by his dear brother, Dave Lewis (Teresa) and half-brother, Michael Duncan (Bettye). Also, surviving are his sisters-in-law, Robin Oxidine, Karen Ewing (Bill), Pam Arrowood (Tommy) and brother-in-law, Mike Buck. Surviving Earl are several dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made in Earl's memory to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 https://www.samaritanspurse.org/
Or PACN, Pregnancy Assistance Center North, 26464 I-45 N, Spring, TX 77386
281-367-1518
A service will be announced at a later date.