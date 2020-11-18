JONESBOROUGH - Earl B. Williams, age 78, of Jonesborough, Tennessee passed away suddenly after a short illness on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Earl was born on April 22, 1942 in Erwin, Tennessee to the late Odus Williams and Kathleen Tipton Williams Watts.
He attended church services at Jonesborough Church of Christ.
Earl enjoyed the outdoors and he loved NASCAR. His family will always remember him for being a really good dad, the best papaw, and a wonderful husband.
Earl is survived by his wife of nine years, Evelyn Tilson Williams; the mother of his children, Shirley Ayers Williams; a daughter, Kathy (and Keith) Adkins; a son, Danny (and Laurel) Williams; step-daughters, Sharon (and Tony) Sayre, Sandy (and David) Kyker, and Beth (and Mike) Garber; granddaughters, Courtney Beard and Mallie Williams; 9 step grandchildren; 9 step greatgrandchildren; sister, Ida (and Robert) Biggs; five half-brothers; one half-sister; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a committal service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Erwin, at the mausoleum, under the direction of Tony Sayre. Please meet at the cemetery by 11:20 a.m. Per the family’s request, masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shriners Hospitals for Children https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or a charity of the donor’s choice.
