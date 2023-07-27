ERWIN - E. Paul “Tall Paul” Whitson, age 87, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. A native of Big Creek, NC, Paul is a son of the late Handy and Savannah (Canipe) Whitson. He loved North Carolina, but moved to Erwin with his parents when he was 12 years old. Paul was the Owner/Operator of Erwin Aluminum from 1970 until his retirement in 2000. Prior to this, he spent 13 years at Nuclear Fuel Services. Paul was a member of Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church, where he has served as Deacon since 1962. He also taught Sunday School and worked with Gideon’s International. Paul was a certified church speaker for Gideon’s International and spoke at hundreds of churches. He was a Shriner and a 32nd degree Mason and he was the best husband, father and grandfather that anyone could ask for. Paul enjoyed going to church and traveling. He traveled out West more than 30 times. He particularly enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Wyoming with his three sons. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by one brother, HW Whitson and wife, Opal of Blue River, Oregon.
Paul Whitson has left behind to cherish his memory: loving wife of 70 years, Shirley Whitson; sons: Mick Whitson and wife Christine, Tim Whitson and wife Debbie, and Scott Whitson and wife Sherry; grandchildren: Misty Peterson and husband Chris, Ashley Peterson and husband Jason, Holly Blankenship and husband Ryan, Rachel Davis and husband Kurt, and Michael Whitson; 17 great-grandchildren; soon-to-be great-great-grandson, Jaxson; sister, Sharon Miller and husband James; and numerous nieces and nephews.