KINGSPORT - Martin Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is a proud graduate of Science Hill High School and served in the United States Army upon graduation. Following his military service, he attended East Tennessee State University receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration. He began teaching at Brookside Elementary School in 1968 and assisted in chartering the Sullivan County Education Association. He also served on the board of the Sullivan County Teachers Credit Union. He retired in June of 2010 from Sullivan County Schools where he served as Supervisor of Instructional Materials for 34 years. He also served as the Executive Secretary for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials for 22 years. He is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, boss, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anne Wright Hendrix and Emanuel Martin Wright Sr.; stepfather, George Hendrix; sister, Carrie Wright Durham; brother-in-law, Joseph Fredrick Hicks; and lifelong friend, Joseph Cox. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, MaryEllen Hicks Wright; daughters Sarah Wright and Amy Wright; 2 grandchildren; nephew, Martin Durham (Carol) as well as many other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Janie Hicks; several great nieces and nephews, special friends, Ingrid Shoaf, “the warehouse gang”; and special neighbors Rachel and Dominique Coclough.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and caregivers at NHC HealthCare Center in Kingsport for their support and assistance throughout the last five years.
The Wright family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday June 10, 2022, in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm - 2 pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. A Committal Service and Inurnment will follow the Memorial at the Garden of Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Wright family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081