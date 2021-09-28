JOHNSON CITY - E. Lee Counts, 93, of Johnson City, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Dominion of Johnson City. He was a native of Clintwood, Virginia.
He was a veteran of WWII, having served his country in the U. S. Army.
Lee graduated from Lincoln Memorial University and went on to work as a rate analyst for CSX Railroad.
He loved yardwork, woodworking, keeping up on current events and sports and all things railroading.
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 65 years, in 2016, Geraldine Mullins Counts; one sister, Rebecca; his beloved grandparents, who raised Lee, Charles Jonah and Eliza Mullins; his parents, William Erdman and Goldie Mullins Counts; and one special cousin, Dr. HP Remines.
Those left to share his memory are: his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Harrell and Major General Gary Lynn Harrell, Ret.; his son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence F. Counts and Chouree Blevins Counts; three grandchildren, Andrea Harrell Burchette and Kevin L. Burchette, Chad William Harrell and Marcia Barker Harrell, Amanda Harrell Schwamburger and Col. Nathan Schwamburger; six great grandchildren, Carson Grace Burchette, Callie Faith Burchette, Rory Lynn Harrell, William Finnegan Harrell, Harrell Thomas Schwamburger and Hadley Canon Schwamburger; and special cousins, who were like siblings to Lee, Sondra Ball, Elisa Long and Sammie Garnett.
Lee will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Mountain Home National Cemetery, in a private service. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Central Baptist Church. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 pm at Central Baptist Church under the direction of Rev. Tim Tapp and Rev. Gene Elliott.
Memorial contributions may be made to Duke Cancer Research: Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710. Please note, in memory of E. Lee Counts, as well as the gifts designation, if any.
