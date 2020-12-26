JOHNSON CITY - E. Kelly McKinney Beller, 59, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 22, 1961 in Johnson City to the late Eugene Clay & Wilma Faye Cloyd Hart. Kelly was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a Cosmetologist at Tri City Beauty College for 30 plus years. She was of the Baptist Faith. Her hobby was her horses and her dog Sophie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Bradley Beller.
Survivors include her daughters: Krista McKinney Richardson & David and Kara McKinney Austin. Three Grandchildren: Chance McKinney, Lane Ricahrdson and Kody Austin. A Half Brother: Clarence Hart, Morganton, North Carolina, A Sister: Mavis Leonard, Glen Alpine, North Carolina. A Cousin: Wade Cloyd, Jonesborough.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Beller family