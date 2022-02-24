ELIZABETHTON - E. Corine Arnett Hyder, age 86, of Elizabethton, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee to the late Benjamin Harrison Arnett and Nancy Neomi Campbell Arnett.
She was a master seamstress and was a former employee of HPH Apparel and retired from Volunteer Blind Industries. She loved sewing and making clothes for her four daughters when they were growing up. She was an excellent cook and was always happy to share her recipes and her secrets to a great meal. She loved having a vegetable garden and always willing to teach the younger folks how to can and preserve the vegetables she had grown.
She was lovingly known to everyone she knew as “Mamaw”. She was a woman of strong faith and shared that faith with everyone she met. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, gg grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her sisters; Minnie Arnett Roberson, Jane Arnett Fenner, Goldie Arnett Murphy and Hazel Arnett Waycaster. Brother; Clifford Waycaster. Great grandson, Elijah Long; Son-in laws; Mackie Price and Jim Adkins. Grandson in law, Tony Moffitt.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four daughters; Roxanna “Dale” Adkins, of the home; Nancy Ritchie and husband Ronald; Vickie Adkins and husband Rick, all of Elizabethton. Tammy McElyea and husband Frank of Gray. Ten grandchildren: Amanda Long (Russell) of CA; Melanie Carden (David), Heather Adkins (Jamie Nickles); Nikki Moffitt (Cedric Norwood); Lindsey Horton (Jamie); Christopher Adkins (Amie); Kelly Adkins, all of Elizabethton. Brad Price (Christy) of Bristol and Aaron Price of Kingsport. Two step grandchildren; Josh McElyea (Jessica), of Bristol and Tyler McElyea (Heather) of Kingsport. Thirteen great grandchildren: Lucas Long, Michaelae Carden, Andrew “Tubby” Carden (Megan); Courtney Nickles, Gabriel Nickles, Hannah Corbin, Heidi Corbin, Hunter Mitchell, Dylan Moffitt, Elex Moffit, Katelyn Moffitt, Isabella Moffitt, McKinnley Adkins, Zachary Stinson, Cooper Adkins, Alexis Adkins, Destiny Adkins, Dakota Adkins, Bralyn Price, Briley Price. Two step great grandchildren: Keyanna and Kaleb Horton. One great great grandson Rylen Tolley. Special brother and sister- in- law, Keith and Shirley Hyder of Flint MI. Many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
The family request the honor of your presence as we celebrate the life of Mamaw Hyder, in a funeral service to be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Harmony FWB Church, in Hampton TN. Rev. Russell Long and Pastor Brandon Young will officiate. A visitation period, to share memories and offer support to the family, will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will continue until the service time at Harmony FWB Church. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Arnett Cemetery, Elizabethton TN. Those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery are requested to meet at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home at 10:30 am on Monday.
Pallbearers will be Mamaw’s grandsons and grandsons in law. Honorary pallbearer, Derrick Hampton.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Macy Waycaster for the love and care she gave to Mamaw during her illness and passing. Also, a special thank you to the nurses at Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton for their wonderful care, especially RN, Michelle “Shelly” Taylor.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.