JOHNSON CITY - Dwight E. Allman, age 93, of Johnson City, TN passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Mowrystown, Ohio to the late Ralph Allman and Anna Lea Emery Allman. Dwight served in the US Army and retired from USDA Soil Conservation Service. Dwight was a member of Grandview Christian Church and a graduate of Ohio State University. He enjoyed gardening, visiting with friends and family and fixing things especially at his church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daryl Allman and sister, Dolores Waits. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Shirley Allman, of the home; two sons, Richard Allman and wife Cindy, of Scottsburg, IN and Roger Allman and wife Jane, of Johnson City, TN; four grandchildren, Anna Ellis and husband Phillip, John Allman and wife Laura, William Allman (Kaitlyn) and Charlotte Allman; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin Ellis, Andrew Ellis, Eva Kate Allman, Emery Allman, Dwight “Everett” Allman and William “Liam” Allman and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Dwight E. Allman will be conducted at 12:30 P.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Grandview Christian Church with Senior Minister, Aaron Wymer officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 12:30 P.M. prior to the service at the church.
The graveside service and committal will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military honors will be accorded by Boone Dam Post 4933. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 P.M.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Grandview Christian Church. 300 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Allman family.