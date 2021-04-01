Jesus said “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” John 11:25-26
Dustin Dwight Mason, 34, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born March 7, 1987, in Johnson City, Tennessee, and was the wonderful son of Bryan H. and Rebecca Mangum Mason. He lived in Piney Flats, Tennessee, and was currently working in Jacksonville, Florida.
Dustin was a member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church where he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. He participated in every children’s program in his age bracket and all youth activities.
Dustin graduated from Sullivan East High School in 2006. Following graduation, he attended Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University. He worked several years for Graham Electric in Bristol, Tennessee and was currently working for G.A. West in Jacksonville, Florida.
Dustin loved life and lived it to the fullest. His laughter and sense of humor kept everyone around him smiling. Dustin was a multifaceted individual who could play various musical instruments with the guitar being his favorite. Dustin played basketball for the Patriots and was true to the Mason basketball-shooting legacy as he hit seven three-point shots during a varsity basketball game, one shy of the school record. He was also mechanically inclined, as he loved working on his truck and getting his hands greasy. Dustin’s greatest legacy was his caring heart for helping others in time of need. He now serves the Lord with that loving and giving attitude.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Charles Dwight Mason and James Larry Mangum; an uncle – David Dwight Mason, and a cousin – James Charles Mangum.
In addition to his parents, Dustin is survived by his grandmothers: Betty (Hart) Mason and Rose (Jablonski) Mangum; Uncles: Mark Mason and wife Karen, John Mason and wife Jeannine, and Dr. Larry Mangum; Aunts: Karen Rochelle (Barry), Kathy Angle and husband Mike; Cousins – Kevin Mason (Lyndsey), Leigh Ann Evans (Mitch), Rachael Carpenter (David), Samuel Mangum, John Mark Mangum, Matthew Rochelle, Morgan Rochelle, Michael Lyons, Ashley Horvath, Joe Horvath and many extended family members.
Active Pallbearers will be Kevin Mason, Michael Lyons, Matthew Rochelle, Joe Horvath, Matthew Wilkerson, Bret Harper, Blake Silcox, and Donavan Dye. Honorary Pallbearers are all his coworkers in the electrician field that he was so proud to be a part of. Those who prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers may make it to Piney Flats First Baptist Church.
A funeral service is scheduled at Piney Flats First Baptist Church at 2:00 pm under the direction of Dr. Allen Davis, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A committal service will follow in the Edgefield Cemetery.
