BLOUNTVILLE - Duane Bower Smalling, 52, of Blountville, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Duane was born in Johnson City and graduated from University School and attended East Tennessee State University. He was employed by Faw & Sherrod Inc-Smalling Insurance as an insurance agent. He later owned and operated Smalling Auto with his son Zachary. He was also involved with Smalling Farms and Smallville Kennels.

