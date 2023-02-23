BLOUNTVILLE - Duane Bower Smalling, 52, of Blountville, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Duane was born in Johnson City and graduated from University School and attended East Tennessee State University. He was employed by Faw & Sherrod Inc-Smalling Insurance as an insurance agent. He later owned and operated Smalling Auto with his son Zachary. He was also involved with Smalling Farms and Smallville Kennels.
He was a loving father, son, and brother with such a big heart. He will be missed immensely by everyone who knew him.
Duane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delmer and Roberta Lowe and Vorita Bower; his father, Mickey Bower.
Survivors include his son, Zachary Smalling; parents, Tom and Teresa Smalling; brother, Scott Smalling and his wife Carmen; very special aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.
The family of Duane Bower Smalling would like to invite everyone for a Celebration of Life service Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm, with the service to follow at 3pm with Wes Tucker officiating. Music will be provided by Jennifer Tucker.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at the Bristol Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care they gave Duane.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Smalling family. (423) 610-7171