JOHNSON CITY - Dr. William A. Schueller, age 81 of Johnson City, passed away Monday evening, February 1, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born on April 14, 1939, in Xenia, Ohio. He obtained his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his Doctorate Degree from Case Western Reserve. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Schueller, two sons, Robert Schueller (Vivian Lawrence) in Memphis, TN and Thomas Schueller (Jeannine) in Summerville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Browns Springs Baptist Church Cemetery fund in Mosheim, TN, or Carter's Station United Methodist Church Cemetery fund in Greeneville, TN.