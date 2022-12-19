ELIZABETHTON - Dr. William A. Pike II, age 75 of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on December 16, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1947 to the late William Alfred Pike and Norma Laws Pike. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Anne Pike Marty.

William was a well-known optometrist with a successful practice of 40 years in Johnson City. Throughout his former years, William played a variety of sports including basketball, recreational softball, and golf. However, his true love and success came as a tennis player. Throughout his tennis career, William won over 200 achievements and was inducted into five Hall of Fames including the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame, the ETSU Athletic Hall of Fame, the Northeast Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and the Tennessee Tennis Hall of Fame. He also held the All-Navy Tennis Champion title and was the Tennessee State Singles Champion in every age group division from 16 to 45 age group.

