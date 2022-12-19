ELIZABETHTON - Dr. William A. Pike II, age 75 of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on December 16, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1947 to the late William Alfred Pike and Norma Laws Pike. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Anne Pike Marty.
William was a well-known optometrist with a successful practice of 40 years in Johnson City. Throughout his former years, William played a variety of sports including basketball, recreational softball, and golf. However, his true love and success came as a tennis player. Throughout his tennis career, William won over 200 achievements and was inducted into five Hall of Fames including the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame, the ETSU Athletic Hall of Fame, the Northeast Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and the Tennessee Tennis Hall of Fame. He also held the All-Navy Tennis Champion title and was the Tennessee State Singles Champion in every age group division from 16 to 45 age group.
William was a member of the Lions Club of Johnson City where he was a former “King Lion” and he was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. In addition, William was a proud United States veteran having served as a Lieutenant in United States Navy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years, Cora Sue Ensor Pike; two children, Brandon William Pike of Orlando, FL and Amanda Pike Gratz (Adam) of Elizabethton, TN; three brothers-in-law, Bill Marty of Rockville, IN, Richard Ensor (Cathy) of Bristol, TN, and Jimmy Ensor (Janet) of Elizabethton, TN; special cousin, Dan Laws of Johnson City, TN; and aunts, Janis Laws of Nashville, TN and Elaine McKelvey; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; longtime doubles tennis partner of over 20 years, Bob Helton of Bristol, TN; and his longtime employees Bobbie Massengill and Maddie Broyles.
To celebrate the life of William A. Pike II, the family will receive friends in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, TN on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery (53 Memorial Blvd., Mountain Home, TN, 37684) with Pastor Gene Elliott officiating. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 1:45 P.M. on Thursday. ¬¬¬¬¬¬
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Elizabethton Boys/Girls Club, 104 Hudson Drive, Elizabethton, TN, 37643; the Elizabethton Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN, 37643; or the Elizabethton Park & Recreation 300 West Mill Street, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
