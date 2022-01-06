JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Wallace A. 'Mell’ Tarpley, 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born a sharecropper’s son in Norwood, Georgia to the late Ralph B. and Addie Lubell Cranford Tarpley.
He graduated from Warrenton High School in 1950 then completed two quarters at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. After that came two years at Middle Georgia Junior College. From there he attended the University of Georgia where he achieved a BS of Education Degree. He then continued his education at Clemson, SC which included student teaching and earned his Master’s Degree. Then back to the University of Georgia for another 2 years until 1960. He attained his PhD a few years later (1967). During that time, he was also in the Army Ready Reserves (8 years total). Getting married and moving to Virginia, he worked for the Dept. Of Agriculture of Virginia and did some teaching at VPI (now Virginia Tech) from 1960 until he was hired as a professor at East Tennessee State University in 1964, working there teaching Biology and Entomology (among other things, including being the first Pre-Med Advisor for the Medical School when it first started) until he retired in 1990. During this time, he authored a book titled, ' Glossary of Ecology and Environmental Biology'.
He loved his numerous pet dogs and cats, along with spending countless hours working in the vegetable and flower gardens at home. During his retirement he learned to use computers which allowed him to complete and ready for publishing, an extensive family tree of his side of the family (Buffington/Cranford /Tarpley). He was very proud of this accomplishment. He also loved being able to communicate with his extended family and friends in Georgia via the internet, and they equally cherished hearing from him, especially his unique humor which he always shared freely. He was an avid music lover (Bluegrass and old Country mainly) he played guitar, mandolin, dobro and some banjo. In college he would play guitar outside on the concrete steps with the legendary 'Whispering Bill Anderson' as he was also a student there at the time. Notably, Wallace is the first cousin of the well-known artist, 'Brenda Lee' (born Brenda Mae Tarpley).
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, Ellen Jane Rhodes Tarpley, two daughters, Rita Regina Tarpley and Janie Mildred Tarpley Phillips, one stepson, James William McRae, sibblings, Daisy Lee Cagle Mathews, Magdalene Cagle Reese, Onna Lucille Cagle Toole, , Richard Lamar Tarpley and Forest Wade Tarpley.
He is survived by one son, Randall A. Tarpley and girlfriend Linda Vandyke, one stepson, Ronnie Lee McRae and wife Clorissa, his grandchildren, Rita Nicole Tarpley, Tyler Dillon Tarpley, Johnny Edmondson, Kevin Edmondson, Christopher Phillips, Misty Dawn Phillips, Chelsie McRae Kearney, Justin McRae, and recent great grandchildren, Adalyn Grace Phillips and Ezra Alan Tarpley. Also, numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Special thanks to Dr. Kyle Colvett MD for keeping Wallace cancer free since 2008. Also, to Patrick Macmillan MD, Blair Reece, MD, and all the other associates at ETSU Internal Medicine for the wonderful care they provided for him over the last 15 years. Honorable mention goes out to Brooks, Britany, Mary, and a chosen few of the other caring nurses at Avalon Hospice during his final months.
There will not be any funeral arrangements scheduled at this time.