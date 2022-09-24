Dr. W.T. Mathes, Jr. passed away on September 18, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on May 19, 1920 to the late Dr. William Thomas Mathes, Sr. and Vernie Neas Mathes. He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Alyne Mathes and daughters, Myra O’Dell (John) and Dr. Marcia Sentell (David) and grandchildren, John O’Dell, Myra Alyne O’Dell, Aubrey Sentell, and Mathes Sentell. He was preceded in death by a son, William Thomas Mathes, III.

