Dr. W.T. Mathes, Jr. passed away on September 18, 2022 with his family by his side.
He was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on May 19, 1920 to the late Dr. William Thomas Mathes, Sr. and Vernie Neas Mathes. He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Alyne Mathes and daughters, Myra O’Dell (John) and Dr. Marcia Sentell (David) and grandchildren, John O’Dell, Myra Alyne O’Dell, Aubrey Sentell, and Mathes Sentell. He was preceded in death by a son, William Thomas Mathes, III.
W.T. graduated from Milligan College in 1942 with honors and from the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis in 1945. His additional post graduate training included residencies at Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, and Manhattan Ear, Eye, and Throat Hospital in New York. Dr. Mathes started his medical practice of Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery in Johnson City in 1950 until completely retiring in his 80’s. His practice was briefly interrupted by his military service as Captain of the Army Corps from 1953-1955.
W.T. thought tennis was “a game for a lifetime” and he illustrated this by playing six weeks before his death at the age of 102. Some highlights of his tennis career included playing with John McEnroe in the pro/celebrity doubles exhibition match at Freedom Hall in 1985, reaching a #1 national ranking, playing with both of his daughters in national Father/Daughter tournaments, being inducted into the Tennessee Tennis Hall of Fame, and receiving both the Tennessee and Southern Family of the year awards.
However, his faith was the most important aspect in his life. W.T. was baptized into Christ at the age of 12. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Johnson City since 1950. In addition to serving as an Elder, W.T. also served on various boards and committees at the church. He expressed his passion and strong support for missions chairing and serving on the missions committee for numerous years. He also served on the national board of the Christian Missionary Fellowship.
Visitation is at First Christian Church, Johnson City, on Friday, September 30 starting at 4:00 pm. The funeral service will start promptly at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alyne and W.T. Mathes Scholarship Fund, Milligan University, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, Tennessee 37682 or to the Alyne and W.T. Mathes Tuition Scholarship, Emmanuel Christian Seminary, 1 Walker Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601, or First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
