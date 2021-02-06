JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Ted H. Jenkins, age 87, Johnson City, TN passed away Thursday February 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM due to a brief and unexpected battle with cancer. He was born on July 8, 1933 to Hector and Inez (Edwards) Jenkins in Robbinsville, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of many years and mother of his children, Bernice Tackett-Jenkins; his son, Jimmy Jenkins; brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
He was a devoted Christian. He exemplified and loved the Lord and wanted his life to be of His service. He was a member, Deacon and faithful supporter of Central Baptist Church in Lake Worth, Florida for many years; however, for the past 20 years he was a member, Deacon, Bible Study Teacher and Sunday School Teacher at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Buladean, North Carolina.
Ted served in the U.S. Navy during The Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Mars Hill College in Mars Hill, North Carolina. He earned a Master’s Degree in Math and Science from Western Carolina University and a PhD from Nova University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was a high school principal and math teacher in Jacksonville, Florida. He also taught math at high school and college levels and also served as Administrator of Schools in South Florida.
He contributed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for many years and on an invited special visit he was very impressed by the facilities. He was also a faithful supporter of “Hope for the World” for over 30 years along with several other mission endeavors. He was proud and honored to have belonged to The Gideons International, with membership in the Florida and Mitchell County, North Carolina districts. He was a member of The American Rose Society because of his love for growing roses. Ted and Joyce belonged to the Johnson City Grand Squares for many years where they made many special friends.
After retirement, he was a member of Institute of Continued Learning at ETSU for several years. He also attended ETSU Center for Appalachian Studies and Services and through the Appalachian, Scottish and Irish studies program at ETSU he attended The University of Edinburgh in Scotland. Ted and Joyce have traveled nationally and internationally for many years and experienced the many wonders of travel.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Joyce Meredith Jenkins; two sons, Ronnie and Timmie Jenkins; one sister, Lynda Holder, a special brother-in-law, Rev. Bob McCurry; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, relatives and loved ones also survive.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Unicoi Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Bob McCurry officiating. Eulogy by Ben Bryant. Music by The Hood Family and Lynsie McCurry. Ted will be laid to rest on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Hazie Brown family cemetery in Stecoah, NC where at the coming of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ he will hear Him say: “Well done my good and faithful servant!”
Pallbearers will be Jamie Hughes, Ben Colbaugh, Roger Harrell, Boyd Harrell, Carl Butler, Mack Butler, L.G. Sheets, Richard Deloach, Terry Butcher and Ben Bryant. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. James Hansen, Dr. Jack Holly, Will Campbell, Rick Meredith, and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all who attend the services are required to wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with the Jenkins family
