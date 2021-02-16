Dr. Samuel Taylor Bickley Feb 16, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH POINT, NC - Dr. Samuel Taylor Bickley, 89, passed away Feb. 11, 2021.Arrangements are pending at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samuel Taylor Bickley High Point Arrangement Pass Away Nc Cumby Family Funeral Service Dr. Recommended for you Most Popular Work is winding down on the Boones Creek interchange project 5 questions with Kayla Hackney, the newest reporter at the Johnson City Press Bucs turn to Riddell as starting quarterback Should Carter County close schools? Public hearing to be held on updates to the downtown TIF district Johnson City Press ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.