KNOXVILLE - Dr. Samuel Britton Burchfield, age 79, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loving family.
He was a professor of Audiology and Speech Pathology at University of TN for 35 years. He graduated from Dobbins Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN, received his BS degree at East TN State University, Johnson City, TN, MS degree at University of TN at Knoxville, and his PhD at Michigan State University in Lansing, MI.
He attended West Hills Baptist Church in Knoxville. He enjoyed spending time with his family, enjoyed motorcycles, working on cars, home renovations, and going to grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law: Christina and John McSwain of Knoxville and Dr. Brittany Burchfield of Decatur, GA; grandchildren: Will McSwain, Morgan McSwain, and Mary Claire McSwain all of Knoxville and Landon Amorine of Decatur, GA; sister-in-law: Ellen Burchfield of Kingsport; several nieces; special family members: Judy Scalf of Jonesborough, Billy Scalf, Tommy VerWiebe, Dolores Brown, Ronnie and Pam Brown, all of South Central community, Ray and Sandra Smith of Greeneville, Russ and Staci Blackwell of NC, Preston and Ashleigh Powers of Knoxville, TN.
He was a son of the late James Roy Burchfield and Georgia Ada Britton Burchfield. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Brenda Scalf Burchfield and a brother: Jim Burchfield.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Sunday at the Casi Full Gospel Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm at the church, 372 Cassi Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Interment will follow the funeral service in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: John McSwain, Will McSwain, Tommy VerWiebe, Austin Brown, Tim Foutz and Russ Blackwell.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Clay Brown and Sammy Fox.
