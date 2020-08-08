JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Robert Theodore Maletich, 93, of Johnson City died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Joseph and Barbara Grubeh Maletich.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a signalman on the U. S. S. Geneva in WWII from 1944-1946.
He was a graduate of Cleveland High School in St. Louis then he graduated from Indiana University for both undergraduate and medical degrees.
Married the love of his life Betty in 1955.
Robert worked as an OBGYN from 1964 until 1987 at the Springfield Clinic in Springfield, Illinois.
He was a longtime member and Elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, his brothers, Joseph and James Edward Maletich preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife of 65 years, Betty Ehrman Maletich; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Rachel Stahr Maletich, Marty and Kristin Jacobs Maletich; a daughter and son-in-law, Marcia Anne and Robert Bechtel; eight grandchildren, Hannah J. Maletich, Peter M. Maletich, Esther H. (Maletich) and Brian Carrick, Kimberly F. Stevens, Adam P. and Megan (Coakley) Maletich, Luke, Moriah and Lydia Bechtel; great grandchildren, Duncan and Finnegan Stevens, Matias Maletich, Cecilia Maletich; a sister-in-law, niece and three nephews.
He had a zest for life, loving his family, promoting education and up until his later years a passion for the sport of handball.
Dr. Maletich is to be cremated and a formal memorial service will be scheduled at his church, Covenant Presbyterian Church when it reopens for services. A notice will be published prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to either Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604 or Good Samaritan Ministries, 100 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Maletich family. (423) 282-1521