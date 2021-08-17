JONESBOROUGH - Dr. Ransome Ellis Holcombe, 82, Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness.
He was born on January 1, 1939 to the late James Frank Quinn, Sr. and Lucille Edney Quinn. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Holcombe.
He served in the US Army from 1958-1964, serving in Germany. He attended University of North Carolina, John Hopkins University, Appalachian State and East Tennessee State University. He received two Doctorates, one in History and one in Education. He started his career in 1964 in North Carolina as a Teacher, Head Coach and Assistant Principal. From 1968-2016 Dr. Holcombe served in Washington County School System, he was appointed Assistant Superintendent in 1976, served in that capacity for almost 40 years. He also served as Teacher, Coach, Athletic Director, and Principal. He taught ten years at ETSU in graduate and doctoral programs and worked three years as evening coordinator for North East State Community College. He was a life-long educator and had a great passion for children and a desire to make sure their educational needs were met. He was a big man with a bigger heart.
Survivors include his sons, Kent Holcombe and Marcus Holcombe (Jia); beloved granddaughter, Christian Holcombe; and the light of his life, great-granddaughter, Luna Cox; brother, James Quinn (Judith); sister, Victoria Dillon (Joe); aunt, June Williams (Bobby); and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He loved his family dearly and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Private services will be conducted at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with burial following at Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Having dedicated his life to the service of Children in Washington County, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dolly Parton Imagination Library, 111 Dollywood Lane Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 or any organization of your choice that aids in helping children.
