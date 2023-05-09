A beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, and wonderful friend to those whom he held dear. Dan was the oldest of three boys born to Ralph and Jean Snider.

From an early age, Dan knew that he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a physician. After graduating from Spring Valley Academy in Centerville OH, he received his undergraduate degree from Andrews University and then attended medical school at The Ohio State University. After medical school, Dan completed his fellowship in Critical Care at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He moved to Aiken, South Carolina after fellowship, where he lived and served that community for 12 years. From there, he moved to Johnson City, TN where he practiced for 15 years. In 2010, he decided to return to his roots in Kettering, Ohio and began working part-time at Kettering Medical Center, where he continued to work until his passing.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.