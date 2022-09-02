COOKEVILLE - Dr. Philip Alan Hatch, Sr., age 69 of Cookeville and former longtime resident of Louisiana, died Sunday August 28, 2022 at NHC of Cookeville. His family will receive friends Tuesday evening, September 6th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home.
He was born August 25, 1953 in New Orleans, LA to the late Hurst Bunn Hatch, Jr. M.D. and Fran Buchtel Hatch.
He earned a bachelors and masters degree from Tulane University and a doctorate from East Tennessee State University. His career as a college professor included teaching at Austin Peay State University, where he served as director of bachelor of professional studies program for seven years, and at East Tennessee State University.
He was a member of the Episcopal church and attended St. Michael's Episcopal Church while living in Cookeville.
He is survived by son, Philip Alan Hatch, Jr. and wife Heather, of Cookeville; daughter, Logan Morgan and husband AJ, of Longview, TX; grandchildren, Hadley Hatch, Parker Morgan, Addilyn Morgan and Sophia Morgan; brother, Hurst "Pepper" Hatch, of Nashville; and by twin sister, Martha Hatch, of New Orleans.
