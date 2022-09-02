COOKEVILLE - Dr. Philip Alan Hatch, Sr., age 69 of Cookeville and former longtime resident of Louisiana, died Sunday August 28, 2022 at NHC of Cookeville. His family will receive friends Tuesday evening, September 6th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home.

He was born August 25, 1953 in New Orleans, LA to the late Hurst Bunn Hatch, Jr. M.D. and Fran Buchtel Hatch.

