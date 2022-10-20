JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Phil Vernon Walters Sr., age 86, of Johnson City, TN passed away on October 14th, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a battle with the COVID.

Dr. Walters graduated medical school and The University of Tennessee in Memphis and went on to serve at the Naval Medical Center as a Flight Surgeon in the United States Navy in Brunswick, Maine. Dr. Walters and partner bought the McKee Wilson Eye Hospital. This would later become the Johnson City Eye Hospital. In Dr. Walters career three new eye hospitals were built. Dr. Walters experienced cataracts surgery taking a week to heal to outpatient surgery.

