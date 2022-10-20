JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Phil Vernon Walters Sr., age 86, of Johnson City, TN passed away on October 14th, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a battle with the COVID.
Dr. Walters graduated medical school and The University of Tennessee in Memphis and went on to serve at the Naval Medical Center as a Flight Surgeon in the United States Navy in Brunswick, Maine. Dr. Walters and partner bought the McKee Wilson Eye Hospital. This would later become the Johnson City Eye Hospital. In Dr. Walters career three new eye hospitals were built. Dr. Walters experienced cataracts surgery taking a week to heal to outpatient surgery.
Dr. Walters was an avid golfer and spent much of his free time golfing. Although most of his golfing took place at the Johnson City Country Club, he enjoyed golfing on courses across the nations, especially in Key West, FL. He and his wife, Jean, had many adventures together in their married years from travels in the Navy to long winters spent in Key West.
More than all the accomplishments of his life, Dr. Walters should be remembered by his character. He was a man of integrity, faithfulness, and work ethic. He was a man who worked hard to provide for his family. He was faithful and enjoyed 65 years of marriage to his bride. He went out of his way to love and serve others. He was a physician who cared about his patients. He loved children, and they loved him. He contributed generously to charity. He was a laid-back man, who had a quiet and quick-witted humor. He will be missed by all who knew him!
Dr. Walters was born to Hazel Hopper Walters Curl and Hubert Earl Walters on June 30th, 1936. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother May Walters; stepfather J.B. Curl; brothers Jimmy Curl and David Walters; sister, Anna J. Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean Loomis Walters; two sons, Phil V. Walters Jr. and John L. Walters; grandchildren, Phil V. Walters III and Hillary (Randy) Little; great-grandchildren, Eliana Little, Elijah Little; brother Don (Sarah) Walters; and other friends of the family.
A service to remember Phil’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with Pastor Randy Little officiating. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.