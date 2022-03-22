JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Peter Graham Frizzell, 66, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Peter was born in Johnson City to the late Dr. Byron and Lucille Bridgers Frizzell.
Peter graduated from University School in 1973; received a Bachelor of Science in Human Relations, Psychology Track from Milligan College in 1977; received a Master of Science in Psychology, with a Minor in Counseling from Radford College in 1982; received a Doctor of Medicine from the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University in 1991; and served his Psychiatry Residency at East Tennessee State University from 1991 – 1995.
Peter was a member of Central Baptist Church and a strong man of faith. He was an avid supporter of University of Tennessee Athletics and was passionately dedicated to his profession. His pride and joy was his family. He also cherished a tight-knit group of friendships made through Central Baptist know as the “the boys” which then became “the gang” as each friend married.
At the time of his passing, Dr. Frizzell served in the Psychiatry Department at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center. He was also honored to have previously served as the President of the Tennessee Psychiatric Association for two terms along with being the Deputy Representative to the American Psychiatric Association.
In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his aunt, Myra Frizzell.
Survivors include: his loving wife, Martha Ann Frizzell; his son, Jackson Peter Frizzell (Karah); and two brothers, David Frizzell (Margaret Ann) and Mark Frizzell (Margie) and their 9 children.
A graveside service will be held in the mausoleum chapel at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Saturday March 26, 2022 at 10:00am, under the direction of Dr. Tommy Hood. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 300 North Roan Street Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.
