JONESBOROUGH - Dr. Norman E. White, age 90, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Dr. White was born July 18, 1931, in Louisville, Kentucky, fourth of five children of the late Dr. George H. White & Claribell Smith White. He was also preceded in death by a son, David Alan White.
He was baptized at age seven at Shawnee Christian Church in Louisville. He served in the US Air Force in the Korean War from 1950-1953. He graduated from University of Louisville Medical School in 1959. He married the love of his life in 1959.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Fern White; children, Norman White, Jr., (Amy Lytton White) Julie White Hays (Craig Hays) and Joanna White Mullins (Jason Mullins); grandchildren, Noah White, Grace White, Jordan and Jenna Mullins; brothers Robert White and Paul White (Patsy).
The White family moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in 1969, to become Associate Laboratory Director of Johnson City Memorial Hospital. The family joined first Christian Church of Johnson City. Upon completion of the Johnson City Medical Center and Quillen School of Medicine. Dr. White became Medical Director of both surgical and clinical laboratories serving 23 years. He also became a Clinical Professor of Pathology at the Quillen School of Medicine. The family moved to Jonesborough area on a small farm in 1978 and joined the Embreeville Church of Christ. Dr. White was an Elder for many years. He was one of four families who planted the Harvest Time Christian Church in 2010, 920 Hwy. 107, Jonesborough, TN 37659 with Minister Steven Beckett. As an Elder in the church, Dr. White baptized all four of his grandchildren into Christ. Life is good, the Lord says I love you with an everlasting love, he also said I will never leave you nor forsake you. Happy is the person who knows the Lord. Grace be with you all.
Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 pm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Harvest Time Church of Christ with Minister Steven Beckett officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 pm Sunday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
