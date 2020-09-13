JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Melvyn Lewis Jackson, B.S.D.C., 80, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Melvyn was born in Jonesborough to the late Robert and Edith Cantrell Jackson. He attended Jonesborough High School, and after graduation he enlisted in the Army. Melvyn served from 1958 to 1963 with the United States Army, was awarded an Expert Infantry Badge, and served in the Big Red 1 1st Infantry Division. After his service he entered ETSU and continued on to Life Chiropractic in Marietta, GA where he received his Bachelor of Science and Doctorate. Melvyn had a practice in Kingsport and Johnson City, TN for 27 years, where he was able to help many people. He attended Cornerstone Church. Melvyn was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Anna Lee Jackson and brother, Lonnie Jackson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 26 years, Patty Hoback Jackson; children Brian Adams, Lisa McNeely, Vicky Adams, Joe Adams; grandchildren, Dennis Adams, Britany Quick, Meagan Hoover, Briana Mays, Jake Merrill, Courtney Franklin, Morgan McNeely, Samuel Merrill, Travis Merrill, Kayla McNeely, Kaytlin Adams, Tiffannie McNeely, Joshua McNeely, Abigail Merrill, Caleb Adams, Joseph Adams II, Ashlee Adams, Jerry Adams; great-grandchildren, Emily, Lilly, Aiden, Landon, Gracelyn, Jayden, Raelynn, Baby Boy due February 2021, Bracie, Bristol, Bradley, Chloe, Callie, Mason, Wyatt, Madalyn, Harper, Macey; sisters, Dorothy Shell, Tricia Snowden and husband Ken, brother, Randy Jackson and wife Sarah; sister-in-law, Brenda Jackson; nieces and nephews, Mandy Jo Terry and husband Shawn, Robert, Katherine and Kelly Ann; great niece and nephew, Nicole and Isaac; cousins, Pat MacLean and husband Stuart, Mickey Scott; several other beloved cousins and nephews.
The funeral service for Melvyn will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Lamar Garrison, Minister, officiating. The committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Dr. C. Stuart MacLean, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the Chapel from 1:00-2:00 P.M.
In-lieu-of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to Tetrick Funeral Services to help with final expenses.
