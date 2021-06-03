Dr. Melinda A. Lucas, MS, MD, FAAP, was born June 27, 1953, at Blount Memorial Hospital and passed away after a brief illness at Blount Memorial Hospital June 1, 2021.
Dr. Lucas is survived by Sister Gretchen Lucas Vondran, Maternal Uncle Leon Shields and Paternal Aunt Marilyn Jane Lucas and several favorite cousins. She was predeceased in death by her parents Arthur Lucas and Dorothy Shields Lucas. She was a direct descendent of John Oliver of Cades Cove.
Melinda would like to especially thank in addition to her sister Gretchen, those who have provided spiritual and emotional support in addition to friendship over the past six years: Mary Frances Skeen, David & Betty Jo Pesterfield, Rev. Dennis & Mrs. Ann VanCuren, Randall and Sarah Wetherington, Judy Headrick, Penny Powers of Johnson City, TN and Dr. & Mrs. Michael DeVoe, Nashville TN. She would also like to thank her Physicians in Nashville, TN, with the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Dr. Douglas B. Johnson and Dr. Mary Hooks. Also, thank you for the care she was provided by the staff of Blount Memorial Hospital 5East.
With the transition of Pediatrics from UT Knoxville to East Tennessee Childrens Hospital, Melinda transitioned to East Tennessee State University where she practiced Pediatric Critical Care as the first Board Certified Specialists in their PICU, developing the sedation team, teaching pediatrics to 3rd and 4th year medical students and Pediatric Residents. There she received the Servant's Heart Award for Medical Staff and the Healthcare Heroes Award. She also completed the Physician Leadership Academy at Mountain States Health Alliance. Melinda retired as a Professor of Pediatrics from the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University in 2019.
Melinda accomplished her childhood dream of becoming a Physician and wants to be remembered as a caring compassionate physician who tried to make the world a safer place for children. She never forgot her family, friends, colleagues and neighbors who helped her achieve her goals.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Grandview Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis VanCuren officiating. Covid 19 Precautions will be followed
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Dr. Melinda A. Lucas Scholarship Fund at Maryville College, 502 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804-9984 or on line at www.maryvillecollege.edu/giving/make-your-gift-today/.
