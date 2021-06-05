Dr. Marilyn A. Hankins passed away unexpectedly at her residence on June 2, 2021. Dr. Hankins was the second and youngest daughter of Roy Thomas and Hazel Worley Wampler. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister Martha Ann Abbott (and brother-in-law Reverend Ronald Abbott), and her husband Dr. Norman E. Hankins. She is survived by her son, Dr. A. Bentley Hankins, and his wife, Dr. Erin E. Hankins, along with her granddaughter Addison Grace Hankins, nephew Bill Abbott, niece Melanie Royse (Chris) and nephew Eric Hankins (Kim). She is also survived by several cousins, including George Aubrey Lee II (Sally), special friends Leisa Lusk and Van Rollins, and her beloved cats.
Born on October 11, 1948 in Bluefield, Dr. Hankins was the daughter of a Methodist minister and frequently moved with her family throughout Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee in her early years. She attended Powell Valley High School (Big Stone Gap, VA) where she graduated as her class valedictorian. She then attended East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, TN) where she earned bachelors, masters and doctorate (Doctor of Education) degrees. While at ETSU, she took a psychology class taught by Dr. Norman E. Hankins. The two began a relationship shortly thereafter which led to a forty-seven-year marriage that lasted until his death in February 2018.
Dr. Hankins had a passion for education and began her career teaching English at E.C. Glass High School (Lynchburg, VA) during a contentious time in which the school had just begun the process of integrating black and white students. She then returned to Johnson City and taught English for 10 years at Science Hill High School. Dr. Hankins also served as the English department chair during her tenure at Science Hill. In the 1980s, Dr. Hankins left the classroom to pursue a new career challenge by serving as a teacher representative through the Tennessee Education Association. Dr. Hankins found her calling in this work representing teachers throughout school districts in Northeast Tennessee. She continued in this work until her retirement in 2010 which culminated a remarkable 40-year career in education in which she proudly served the students she taught and the teachers she represented. Of her many accomplishments, she was perhaps most proud of helping to pass legislative reforms that provided confidential mental health assistance to teachers throughout Tennessee.
In both her personal and professional roles, Dr. Hankins was a passionate woman who put the needs of others before her own. The love, care and wisdom that she provided to and shared with others as a wife, mother, friend and educator will forever be cherished by those she touched.
There will be no formal visitation or services.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hankins Family.