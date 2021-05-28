JOHNSON CITY - Dr. M. Ray “Poppy” Lamb, 69, of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center with his family by his side.
Although Ray was a resident of Johnson City, he grew up in Sparta, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Milliard and Mary Alice Lamb.
Ray graduated from White County High School in 1970. He graduated from Lipscomb University in 1975 with a Bachelor’s in biochemistry. In 1982, he obtained a Doctor of Medicine from East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine. Dr. Lamb was triple board-certified in internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology. Dr. Lamb completed a residency in internal medicine at the Baptist Memorial Hospital from 1982-1985 in Memphis, Tennessee, as well as a fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at the University of Colorado Center of Health Sciences from 1985-1988.
Besides his professional life, Ray was an avid hunter, outdoorsmen, and family man. Along with his various accomplishments, he was a 1st Dan Black Belt in Sen-do Combat Karate.
In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothye “Dot” Byrd.
Survivors include his two children, Carden Lamb and Fiancé Courtney Collins, Kelsey Lamb and Fiancé Shawn Nave; two grandchildren Kylie Strickland and Leah Nave; two brothers Gil Lamb and Jim Goff; one sister Bitsy Lamb; several nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends.
The family of Dr. Lamb will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel on Peoples Street. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Bryant Collins officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.