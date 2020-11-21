Dr. Lesa Susan Sholes, Pharm D., began her new beginning in eternal paradise Saturday, November 7th, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home. Her war with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) was short-lived, but she fought every second with the utmost grace and strength. Her unwavering bravery throughout her journey is a true inspiration to all.
Dr. Sholes was a native of Elizabethton, Tennessee and graduated from Elizabethton High School. She received her undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. Dr. Sholes was a Magna Cum Laude graduate from Mercer University in Atlanta, GA where she obtained her Doctor of Pharmacy degree. After obtaining her Pharm D, Lesa worked for several different pharmacies in the Tennessee and Virginia area including Rite-Aid, CVS, and Walgreens. She was with Walgreens pharmacy for almost 19 years, where she worked diligently as a pharmacy manager until August of 2019 when she was diagnosed with ALS and was no longer physically able.
Dr. Lesa Sholes was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dr. Dillard M. Sholes Jr. and Mattie Lou Edwards Sholes; her maternal grandparents, Worly “98” Wilson and Okra Virginia “Okie” Lyall Wilson. She is survived by her large loving family; her husband Allen Hickman and family of Blountville ; her two children—whom she loved with all of her heart—Zackery M. Sholes and Hannah O. Sherrod of the home; Her father Dr. Dillard M. Sholes III and stepmother Shirlene Sholes of Johnson City; Her mother Virginia L. Jeannie Sholes of Elizabethton; Five brothers and sisters, her eldest Dillard M. Sholes, IV of Elizabethton; Karen L. Sholes of Knoxville; Thomas “Biz” C. Sholes of Elizabethton; Keith W. Sholes of Bristol; her youngest Dr. Paige L. Sholes of Johnson City. She is also survived by several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Dr. Sholes cherished her career as a pharmacist, but more than her career, it was her love for her patients that was truly endless. She would go above and beyond to help, and her patients brought her insurmountable joy every day. Dr. Sholes was also a lover of all animals and natural wonders. She spent most of her days off taking care of her small farm in Blountville, TN where she found solace in her dogs, goats, chickens, horses, and especially her pigs. She always put herself last in order to serve others; a true woman of God. Dr. Sholes was also an avid member of Celebration Church in Blountville, TN.
The Sholes family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for their astounding care and unconditional support. Aside from Lesa’s medical care, they provided physical, emotional, and spiritual comfort for the entire family. Moreover, the care provided to Lesa was intimate and personal, easing the suffering towards the end of a terrible disease.
There will be a private celebration of life on December 1st, 2020 which would have been Lesa’s 58th birthday. The celebration will be limited to immediate family members only due to COVID concerns, however a video of the service will be posted. The Sholes family wants to sincerely thank you for your support, patience, and understanding during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may currently be made to the ALS Association of Tennessee (https://www.webtn.alsa.org – look for “In Loving Memory of Lesa Sholes)
“She is beautiful but her looks never stood a chance compared to how breathtaking her soul is.”- Joseph Colombrita
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sholes family.