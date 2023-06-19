CHARLOTTE, NC - Dr. Laura Ann (Taylor) Barnett, age 84, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday evening, June 15, 2023, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Emma and Frank Wilson, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Roy Taylor and Tina (Gobble) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Marion Joseph Barnett, two sons, Chris Barnett and Josh Barnett and two brothers, Bud Taylor and Jack Taylor. Laura graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1957 after returning from California where she was cared for by family friends after the death of her mother when she was 3 years old. After graduation from high school, she worked at Leon-Ferenbach and began her college career at ETSU. She married and began raising her family and then returned to college at ETSU where she persevered and completed a double major in Mass Communications and English followed by a Master’s Degree in English Literature and a Doctorate in Education in 1991. She was an adjunct professor in the English Department at ETSU until becoming a full-time Professor at Northeast State in general speech and public speaking. She cared for her students and was always aware of the needs of others. She won a state-wide award for managing the “Volunteer Northeast” program at Northeast State. Laura was a life-long student who enjoyed studying scripture, writing, reading, attending to her plants and volunteering. She was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Elizabethton, TN.
Those left to cherish her memory are ten children; Patsy and husband Todd Franklin, Jonesborough, TN; Joseph and wife Leighann Myers Barnett, Gray, TN; Kimberly Barnett, Pineville, NC; Jon and wife Karen Hutchins Barnett, Elizabethton, TN; Steve and wife Kristin Souder Barnett, Johnson City, TN; Peter Anthony Barnett, Johnson City, TN; Bill and wife Heather Baer Barnett, Johnson City, TN; Emma and husband Frank Wilson, Mint Hill, NC; Jeff and wife Carrie Ricker Barnett, Litchfield, ME; Greg and wife Amanda Dunbar Barnett, Elizabethton, TN; Daughter-in-law, Chelsie Hutchens Barnett of Johnson City. She was affectionately known as Gram to twenty-three grandchildren; Ryland Sichting, Ashley Barnett, Taylor Sichting, Madisson Barnett-Rogers, Tyler Franklin, Zachary Barnett, Adam Franklin, Maison Barnett, Daniel Franklin, Cade Barnett, Jacob Barnett, Ethan Barnett, Laura Beth Franklin, Krista Mae Barnett, Drake Barnett, Christopher “CJ” Wilson, Jude Barnett, Michael Wilson, Miles Barnett, Sydnee Barnett, Liliana Wilson, Lawrence Barnett and Harvey Barnett; three great-grandchildren; Reagan and Banks Rogers, and Emerson Barnett; a brother Bruce Taylor, Greenville, KY, many nieces and nephews, special friends and colleagues.