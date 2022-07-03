FREMONT, NE - Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska June 12, 1950-July 1, 2022. Survived by husband, Thomas Silva, children, Christian (Demarius) Morris, Roisin Dubh Morris, and Arian Thomas Morris; grandchild, Thomas Justin Morris; siblings, Marlene Marie Lauer, Thomas Justin Lauer and Gerard Arthur Lauer as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Visitation Thursday 4-7 P.M., Rosary at 7 P.M., also at St. Patrick’s, Fremont. Online condolences www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.