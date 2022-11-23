Dr. John William Ralston was born November 5, 1976, to Elizabeth Welch Ralston and the late J. Kenneth Ralston. He departed this life Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his home in Eagleville, Tennessee from lung failure.
Dr. Ralston graduated from Greeneville High School in 1995. He earned a scholarship to the Honors College at East Tennessee State University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1999. From there he went to the Quillen College of Medicine, earning his Doctor of Medicine degree in 2003.
After medical school, Dr. Ralston was accepted into a pathology residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He followed that with a fellowship at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in forensic pathology. He held board certifications in anatomic, forensic and clinical pathology. He was a fellow of the American Society of Clinical Pathology and of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. Dr. Ralston held medical licenses in Tennessee, Illinois, Texas, and Kansas.
Dr. Ralston was a brilliant scientist and a highly respected forensic pathologist. He was a friend to many. He was a member of Saint Andrews Presbyterian where he frequently served as a liturgical leader, proudly wearing his Scottish dress on special occasions being celebrated by the church. Locally, he worshipped at Kingdom Cumberland Presbyterian Church when his health permitted.
John leaves to grieve his incredible loss his deeply loved daughters, Tegan and Harley, and their mother, Rachel of Bridgeport, TX, his mother, Elizabeth, his sister, Rachel Ralston Mancl, her husband Scott and their sons Crosby, Knox and Lincoln of Johnson City. Also, his grandparents John and Charlotte Ralston of Eagleville, his aunts Helen Bain (Boyce) and Susan Carrillo (Willie), uncles Ed Ralston (Rita), Alva Welch (Martha) and Garry Welch (Marcia), first cousins Chad Bain, Brad Bain, Lenelle Hines, Harrison Welch, Heather Tucker, Jennifer Leachman, Josh Harper, and a host of extended family.
Those wishing to make gifts in his memory are asked to consider Vanderbilt’s Lung Transplant Program (1301 Medical Center Drive, Nashville, TN 37232) or Kingdom Cumberland Presbyterian Church (800 Kingdom Road, Unionville. TN 37180).
There will be no public funeral services for Dr. John W. Ralston.
