ELIZABETHTON - Dr. John Crockett, age 74, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
The service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton with Reverend Raymond Amos, Sr. officiating.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to First United Methodist Church (Mission Fund) 325 East E. Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643 or to the charity of your choice.
A full obituary will be posted at a later time. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is serving the Crockett family.