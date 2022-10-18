Dr. John Alva Owston passed from life on October 16, 2022 at the age of 75. He was born on September 21, 1947 in McKeesport, PA & was the son of the late Charles Owston and Genevieve Owston Akerberg.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, 4 sons, John Mark (Paula), James, Michael (Becki) & Tim, 2 brothers, Charles (Chuck) E & Jim and 2 grandchildren, Emma & Luke.
John was a graduate of Kentucky Christian University, Emmanuel Christian Seminary, East Tennessee State University, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
John ministered in local churches in Leon KY, Jenkins KY, Crooked Creek WV, Grundy VA, and since 1984, Belvue Christian Church in Kingsport TN.
John served as an adjunct professor at several local colleges and wrote for various Christian periodicals. In recent years, he wrote Sunday school curriculum for Union Gospel Press in Cleveland Ohio, which is used in thousands of churches and studied by over a half million people.
The Owston family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Bob Werntz officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will follow the funeral in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
John prepared this obituary himself.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Owston family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.