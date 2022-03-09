JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Jerry Glen Shearin, age 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, peacefully in his sleep, while in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a son of the late Harrison “H.J.” and Mary Helen Parker Shearin, born to them on November 6, 1945 in Shelbyville, Tennessee. He was a 1964 graduate of University High School and later attended East Tennessee State University. Jerry received his pilot’s license as a young man and was very passionate about aviation. He also enjoyed spending time on the lake. Jerry attended First Methodist Church and worked as a pharmacist before retiring.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Faye Young and a son, Jason Shearin.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Trudy Archer Shearin; a daughter, Chandra Shearin; a sister, Martha Hale (Robert); two grandchildren, Hunter Hensley, Stone Shearin (fiancé Jasmine Moss) and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Dr. Jerry Glen Shearin will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral Services.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Shearin Family.