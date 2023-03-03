BLOUNTVILLE - Dr. James Erby Messimer went to be with the Lord, March 1, 2023 peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Blountville, TN. Known to most as “Doc”, Jim was a loving husband to his wife Elizabeth Ann (Hagie) Messimer, and father to James William Messimer. He was born in Johnson City, on August 3, 1950 to Lorraine (Frank) Messimer and Erby Messimer.

Doc was a graduate of Jonesborough High School and Palmer College of Chiropractic.

