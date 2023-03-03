BLOUNTVILLE - Dr. James Erby Messimer went to be with the Lord, March 1, 2023 peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Blountville, TN. Known to most as “Doc”, Jim was a loving husband to his wife Elizabeth Ann (Hagie) Messimer, and father to James William Messimer. He was born in Johnson City, on August 3, 1950 to Lorraine (Frank) Messimer and Erby Messimer.
Doc was a graduate of Jonesborough High School and Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Doc was a very active member in his community, serving as mayor of Bristol, TN from 2004 to 2007 and Bristol City Council from 2003 to 2008. He was a proud member of the Tennessee Chiropractic Association, Second Harvest Food Bank, Bristol Host Lions Club, and the Mt Empire Red Cross, serving in various leadership positions. He also sat on the Bristol Regional Board of Directors and Kentucky Christian University Board of Directors for a period of years. He enjoyed serving with the Sullivan County Sheriff Department Reserve, Santa Pal, Healing Hands, the Hands-On Museum, and the Boys and Girls Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Donnie and Ronnie Messimer.
He is survived by a loving and large family, including his six grandchildren, Benjamin, Isaiah (Sammy), Lorelei, David, Josiah, and Elliana, and dear friends, Edwin Peters, Bob Smith, and Nancy Morrell.
Doc was a longtime member and elder of West Hills Christian Church in Bristol, Tennessee.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Oakley-Cook Funeral Home on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Gary Knapp and Rev. John Jones officiating.
The family will be welcoming friends and visitors on Sunday after 4:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 7:00 P.M.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Messimer Family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Messimer family during this difficult time.