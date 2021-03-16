ERWIN - Dr. J. Roger Kiser, Sr., age 85, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence. Born in Jenkins, KY and raised in Wise, VA, Dr. Kiser is a son of the late John and June Nowlin Kiser. Dr. Kiser is of the Baptist faith. Dr. Kiser practiced Dentistry for 59 years; 28 years of that in Emporia, VA, in the eastern part of the state. Followed then by several positions, mainly in Southwest VA, as a Dentist for the state of VA. He finally got to come home from 1995 to 2006. Dr. Kiser taught and supervised in the Dental Assistant and Dental Hygienist programs at Wytheville Community College in Wytheville, VA. He served on the Licensing Board for the state of VA Dental Hygienist program and is a past President of the Virginia Dental Association, as well as the state Lion’s Club. Dr. Kiser is a double fellow in the American Dental Association, holding one fellowship for Recognition of Excellence in Private Practice and the other for Contribution in the Field of Education. He loved spending time boating, and loved airplanes and riding his John Deere tractor. In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Jerry Kiser.
Roger Kiser leaves behind to cherish his memory: Loving wife of 65 years: Shirley Wells Kiser; Children: Dr. Pam Kiser, Rhenda Kiser, John R. Kiser, Jr. and wife Leisa; 5 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren; Brothers: Larry Kiser,Mark Kiser, Keith Kiser; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Dr. John Roger Kiser, Sr. in a committal service to be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Reverend Todd Edmondson will officiate. Those attending should meet at Roselawn Memory Gardens by 12:50 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328, or to First Christian Church, 307 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
