Dr. Harold Lee Malone Jr, 77, died at Franklin Woods Hospital on November 3rd. Born August 23, 1944, in Birmingham, AL, he was the son of Dr. Harold Lee Malone Sr. and Bessie Merriweather Malone and the older brother of Dr. Jacob Oliver Malone, all of whom predeceased him. He was also predeceased by maternal grandparents Claudia and Jacob Merriweather and paternal grandparents Annie and Oliver Malone.
Spending most of his childhood in Chattanooga, TN Lee graduated from the McCallie School and Vanderbilt University. Upon receiving his DDS and then MS in Pediatric Dentistry from the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, he practiced pediatric dentistry in Johnson City, TN for 38 years. Upon retiring from his dental practice, he worked at Morris Baker Funeral Home which he loved as he got to, in his own words, “get all dressed up and gladhand everybody”.
Lee was a faithful and beloved member of First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City where he served as Treasurer, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and served as a deacon and elder. He was a member and past president of The Rotary Club of Johnson City, where he was a proud recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. In addition, Lee was a member and past president of the Hurstleigh Club, where he spent many years happily coordinating the annual Hurstleigh Christmas Ball. Lee was also involved in many other community organizations and activities. He served on the Board of Directors of the Dawn of Hope and Johnson City Symphony and performed in many productions by the Jonesborough Repertory Theater and Inter-City Ballet’s The Nutcracker.
Those left behind are his wife Mary Beth Malone, sisters-in-laws Rebecca Wilson, Wendy (Buddy) Tune and Delores Malone; his children, of whom he was immensely proud, Harold Lee Malone III and wife Dr. Adriana of New York City, Wendell Wilson Malone and wife Wendy of Midlothian, VA and Dr. Elizabeth Chosa and husband Pete of Houghton, MI and six grandchildren Alexa, Riley, Gregory, and Cadence Malone and Mary Belle and Jacob Chosa.
There will be a private committal service then a celebration of life at First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City on Tuesday, November 23rd at 4pm followed by a reception at the Johnson City Country Club. Members of the Rotary Club and Hurstleigh Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City.
Livestream of the celebration of life will be available at: fpcjc.org – click on worship – livestream.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
