FALL BRANCH - Dr. Harold G. “Buddy” Jones, Jr. age 75 of Fall Branch, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was the son of the late Harold G. Jones, Sr. and Dorothy Shell Jones, born to them on November 10, 1945 in Bristol, Virginia. Buddy was a minister for 42 years in both Tennessee and Florida and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Alabama Fan, and loved performing gospel illusions and was well known for his talent in ventriloquism, which he used to spread the gospel.
Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Debbie Jones; his son, Christopher Harold Jones; a granddaughter, Brionna Noelle Jones as well as many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
Funeral services for Dr. Harold G. “Buddy” Jones, Jr. will be conducted on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Rev. Greg Burton officiating.
The Jones family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Glenwood Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.