GRAY - Dr. Glen Edward Hall, age 75, of Gray, Tennessee, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Wise County, Virginia, a son of the late Amos Hall and Alma Ford Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Amy Hall; and one nephew, Mark Fitzgerald.

Glen was of the Baptist faith and as a child attended Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church with his parents. He graduated May of 1970 from University of Tennessee at Memphis with a Doctorate of Pharmacy. He was an accomplished businessman having served the Gray Community for over 40 years as the Owner and Operator of Gray Pharmacy. Dr. Hall was a faithful and active donor of the Gray Community having helped numerous organizations during his lifetime. In the summer of 2022, he received the recognition of 50 years of being a Pharmacist from the University of Tennessee. He loved cars, University of Tennessee Football, traveling, and spending time with family.

Trending Recipe Video