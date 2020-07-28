JONESBOROUGH - Gladys Atkins Courtney, PhD, 90, of Jonesborough, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was an Erwin native and a daughter of the late James Berry Atkins and Martha Jane Fender Atkins.
Dr. Courtney had a lifelong love of learning. She began her career as a registered nurse before attaining advanced degrees in zoology and physiology. During her career she served both as professor and Dean of the Colleges of Nursing at the University of Missouri and Michigan State University. She was a passionate advocate for nursing education.
Her relationship with God was paramount in her life. She served as an elder and deacon of various congregations, and was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City.
She was a kind and generous woman who adored her family, was concerned for our planet, and gave generously to those in need.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, John Harold Courtney; step-mother, Matilda Lou Jane Willis Atkins; brothers, Ray Atkins and Russell Atkins; sister, Geneva Atkins Crawford; and nephew, David Atkins.
Survivors include: son, Jonathan David Courtney, and his wife Michelle, of Boulder, CO; daughter, Martha Elizabeth Courtney, of Jonesborough; grandsons, Ethan David and Joel Edward Courtney, of Boulder; nephews, James Russell Crawford, Larry Ray Atkins, and Roger Dale Atkins; niece, Valerie Lynn Crawford Ray; and extended family.
The Celebration of Life service for Gladys Atkins Courtney will be conducted at 10:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City. Rev. Timothy Meredith will officiate. Following the Celebration of Life service, family and friends will gather at Roselawn Memory Gardens for committal services.
Due to the pandemic, face coverings and social distancing with be required at the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 105 S Boone St, Johnson City, TN 37604.
