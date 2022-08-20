VINEYARD HAVEN, MA - Mike (Dr. Frank Michael) Shepard (86) of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts died August 2nd, 2022 after a lingering illness.

Born in Tampa, Florida, in 1935, to Harry Wargo and Annie Jewell Fogarty Shepard, Mike was proud to be a fifth generation Floridian. Mike dedicated his life to serving others as a doctor, teacher, mentor, husband, parent and friend.

