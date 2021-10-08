LIMESTONE - Dr. Edward S. Brezina, age 97, Limestone, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his residence.
Edward was born in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Frank and Helen Brezina.
He was a board-certified Pathologist and Family Practitioner.
Edward was a retired United States Air Force Major and Korean Veteran.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Christine B. Brezina; sons, Frank Brezina (Kay), Edward Brezina (Dawn), and William Brezina (Lyndsey); daughters, Elizabeth Palmer (Brent) and Lyndall Brezina; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and his sister, Helen Elizabeth Pepe.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 PM, Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Internment services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 11, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors.
