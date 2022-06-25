JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Dorman Gladstone Stout, Jr., 91, Johnson City, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lakebridge Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.
Dorman was a longtime leader at East Tennessee State University, where he served as a Dean and Vice President for 30 years. He was a faithful and active member of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Johnson City for over 50 years.
As ETSU’s Vice President for student affairs, he taught, advised and counseled thousands of students, establishing a reputation as the chief advocate for students. Dorman also served as President of the ETSU National Alumni Association and was recognized as the 2003 Outstanding Alumnus.
Dorman was known for many things, including his friendly, enthusiastic personality and for having a joke ready for almost every occasion. He was renowned for his rich singing voice. Dorman served in the church choir for 50 years, sang in a Barbershop Quartet, led the singing of the ETSU alma mater for many years at the annual ETSU Alumni Banquet, and sang at more than 100 weddings and funerals. His heartfelt renditions of “The Lord’s Prayer” and “Amazing Grace” routinely moved people to tears.
Dorman was known for his tremendous work ethic and for his dedication to helping others. Both of those qualities were on display in all he did throughout his life.
The Johnson City native graduated from Science Hill High School. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from what was then known as East Tennessee State College in 1952 with a major in economics and sociology, and his Master’s Degree in student personnel administration from the Teachers College of Columbia University in New York.
He then entered the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School and served during the Korean War as a commissioned naval officer on the destroyer U.S.S. Waller (DD-466), specializing in communications. After his service, he earned his doctorate at Florida State University.
Dorman served at Furman University as Dean of Men, and in 1966, he joined the ETSU faculty and staff as director of financial aid and assistant Dean of Men. He held that position until he was named Dean of Students in 1968. In 1984, the position title was changed to Vice President for Student Affairs.
Dr. Stout received the Omicron Delta Kappa Student Organization Faculty Advisor of the Year award in 1990 and was awarded Administrator of the Year at ETSU as voted by staff in 1994. The Dorman Stout Leadership Endowment Scholarship continues to award an annual scholarship to a student who demonstrates “the leadership traits and character of integrity represented by the life and service of Dr. Stout to East Tennessee State and to humankind.”
Dorman volunteered on a long list of community nonprofit boards including the Johnson City/Washington County Clean Team within the Chamber of Commerce. He served as the first Chairman of the Johnson City Council on Alcohol and Drug Education, a forerunner of Comprehensive Community Services, and as an officer with the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association.
He was a man of great faith, and his long membership with First Presbyterian Church included serving as an elder, as a choir member and frequent soloist, and on numerous search and finance committees. Dorman was also a connoisseur of chocolate and seafood buffets. He was an avid and talented tennis player and, in retirement, an avid and talented golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Dr. Dorman G. Stout, Sr.; his sister, Dorothy Stout Janz; and Dorman’s wife of 63 years, Betty Echols Stout, who passed away in 2018.
Survivors include his daughter, Jenny Stout Benton, and partner Paul Sant, of Johnson City; son, Benton Stout and wife, Lynn, of Novi, Michigan; granddaughters, Grace Stout, Tara Stout and her fiancé, Drew Jones, of Knoxville; great grandson Xayne; nephews, Doug Janz and partner, Perry Ann Butler, Greg Janz, of Johnson City; special friend, June Holland; cousins, Sally Sorrells Ward of Fulton, Kentucky, Susan Sorrells Braun of Healy, Alaska, Frank “Buddy” Sorrells III of Trenton, Tennessee.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Lakebridge, especially Janet, Judy, Rebecca, Mac and Alisha; Colonial Hill Retirement Community in Johnson City; and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Services in Johnson City; as well as all the dedicated staff at the local hospitals in which Dr. Stout received care over the last few years.
A special thank-you goes out to Dorman’s golfing buddies as well as to Dr. Michael Snyder and to Mooney’s Pharmacy for their years of loyal service.
The funeral service for Dorman will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone St. Johnson City, TN 37604 with Rev. Paul Helphinstine, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. The family invites the following to serve as pallbearers, Paul Sant, Ron Zucker, Randy Holland and Doug Janz. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Harry Powell, Dr. Larry Miller, Gene McCoy, Don Lockmiller, and the members of the First Presbyterian Church Choir.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30-11:00 A.M. in the Welcome Center of the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Stout’s name can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
