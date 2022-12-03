JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Donald “Don” Michael Hudson, age 63, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Don was born June 22, 1959, to the late Donald Eugene Hudson and Frances Jane Roberts Kramer in Roanoke, Virginia. He was a member of Tazewell Presbyterian Church, Tazewell, Virginia. Don married the love of his life, Christina Camille Flynn Hudson on March 3, 2012. They lived in several places throughout the world, but the happiest years of his life were when he and Christina lived in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Professionally and academically, Don was a very accomplished man, having four master’s degrees and a Ph.D. He was an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He was Professor of Religious Studies and Chair of the Bible and Religion Department at King University in Bristol, TN. In his role as the leader of the Religion 1001 class and others, Don likely taught more students at King than any other individual professor. His zeal for understanding the Christian Scriptures in the 21st century was evident among those who were privileged to sit under his instruction. He designed and developed the course, Foundations of Christian Thought and Practice, which encouraged students to develop their worldviews and apply critical thinking skills to their faith.

