Private services were held for Dr. Brett Wyche, 89, who passed into eternity on March 20, 2022. He was the son of the late James A. Wyche and Olive Clark Wyche of Hallsboro, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife Dr. Mary Young Wyche and daughter Elizabeth Wyche Wood. Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Donna Wyche McClearen (Marty), daughter Dr. Maria Wyche Bryan (Bob), son James (Christy) and eight grandchildren, and one sister Mary Wyche Mintz, of Hallsboro, NC.
Dr. Wyche practiced family medicine with his wife for thirty years. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scouts of America. He did graduate work at Emory University, Clemson and the University of Georgia. While in medical training in Baltimore he had a preceptor, Dr. Harry Klinefelter, the notable rheumatologist/endocrinologist.
Patients and coworkers always remarked on what a kind and gentle person he was even years following his retirement. He was one of the founding members of Faith Chapel Baptist Church of Fletcher, NC., he served as deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and teacher.
He was very generous and loving husband and father who will be missed beyond words. He greatly enjoyed his canine companions. His hobbies included woodworking, reading, clocks and photography.
Donations in memory of Dr. Wyche may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home online at www.tennesseechildren.org or 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027.
